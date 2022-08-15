Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) Senior Officer James Russell Nelles Starr Buys 113,000 Shares

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Russell Nelles Starr bought 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$24,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,904,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$624,360.

Trillium Gold Mines Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of TGM stock opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Trillium Gold Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.03.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

