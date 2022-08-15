New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Director Renaud Adams Purchases 53,000 Shares

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) Director Renaud Adams bought 53,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$55,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,194,215.40.

Renaud Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Renaud Adams purchased 47,000 shares of New Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,410.00.

New Gold stock opened at C$1.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$723.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.92.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

