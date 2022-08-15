Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Laura Henderson Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total transaction of C$47,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,972.

Spin Master Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$48.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.05. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of C$39.85 and a 12-month high of C$51.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Spin Master

Several research firms have weighed in on TOY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities downgraded Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.91.

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.