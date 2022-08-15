Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Laura Henderson Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total transaction of C$47,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,972.
Spin Master Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$48.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.05. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of C$39.85 and a 12-month high of C$51.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.
Spin Master Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 6.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
See Also
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.