Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,696 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $95.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

