General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,734 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of GIS opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

