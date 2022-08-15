Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 41,939 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 41,939 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,275,012 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $204,000,000 after purchasing an additional 277,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,880 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

