Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 125,929 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $208.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.39. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.45.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

