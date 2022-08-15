Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average is $113.38.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

