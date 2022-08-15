Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 189.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after buying an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after purchasing an additional 107,767 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Nordson by 48,279.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 80,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Nordson Stock Up 1.9 %

NDSN opened at $243.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

