CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,384,000 after buying an additional 169,902 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,663,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $101.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

