Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT opened at $145.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.