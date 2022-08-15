Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.47 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of FMC by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC stock opened at $112.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average of $118.34.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

