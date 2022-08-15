Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Pool by 71.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after buying an additional 215,758 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Pool by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after buying an additional 207,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pool by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after buying an additional 158,573 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 64.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after buying an additional 91,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pool Stock Up 3.6 %

Several analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.56.

POOL stock opened at $388.79 on Monday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.37.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

