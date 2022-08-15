Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $195.13 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day moving average is $179.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.