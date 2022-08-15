Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 578,057 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $35.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

