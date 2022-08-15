Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,063 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Stantec were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,144,000 after buying an additional 58,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Stantec by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,877 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Stantec by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Stantec by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

STN stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.