Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Invests $391,000 in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 149.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 136,666 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Calix by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Calix by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter valued at $1,668,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Calix by 40.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 116,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 in the last three months. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CALX opened at $56.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.83. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. Calix’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.