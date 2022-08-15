Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $56.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.