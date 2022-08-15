Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Foot Locker stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

