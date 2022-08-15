Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Hasbro Stock Up 2.5 %

Hasbro stock opened at $80.58 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

