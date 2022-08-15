Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 290 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 40.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 86.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after buying an additional 137,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap-on Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

SNA stock opened at $231.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.62.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

