Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Comerica to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA opened at $85.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

