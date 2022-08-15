Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 721 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.