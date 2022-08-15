Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $337,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $262,710,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of WestRock by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,216,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in WestRock by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,401,000 after purchasing an additional 732,028 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $42.86 on Monday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

WestRock declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

