Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Loews by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 181.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

