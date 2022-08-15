Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 254 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NWE. Bank of America downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Insider Activity

NorthWestern Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $55.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.39. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.30%.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

