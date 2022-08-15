Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys New Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,106.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,980,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,477 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,712,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,479,000 after acquiring an additional 926,894 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $14,387,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 374,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 253,488 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSAC. Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

About Banco Santander-Chile

BSAC opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

