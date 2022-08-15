Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 198 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 5,746.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 64,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after buying an additional 63,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after buying an additional 56,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after buying an additional 54,516 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,647,000 after buying an additional 38,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.22.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $270.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.01 and a 1-year high of $487.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.70.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

