Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,056 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

NYSE IPG opened at $30.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

