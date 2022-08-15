IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 28.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $215.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

