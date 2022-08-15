Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 189 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 15,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Cowen lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.04.

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $412.24 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.96.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

