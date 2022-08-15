Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

