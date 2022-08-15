Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.80 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

