M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after acquiring an additional 152,356 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 129,097 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 282,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 804,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the period.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,745. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

