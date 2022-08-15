M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Bunge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BG opened at $101.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

