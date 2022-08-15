Commerce Bank Buys 1,260 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 280.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $34.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

