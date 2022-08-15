Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY opened at $119.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,672,083 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

