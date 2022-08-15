Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,389,000 after purchasing an additional 980,979 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after purchasing an additional 555,983 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 11,428.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 415,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 411,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Shares of TRMB opened at $71.74 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

