Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after buying an additional 4,069,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,501 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,641,000 after acquiring an additional 106,690 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,925,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

SSNC stock opened at $62.71 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

