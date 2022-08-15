M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $189.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $189.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,841 shares of company stock worth $5,136,212. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

