Commerce Bank Sells 558 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AIG opened at $57.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

