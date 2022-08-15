Commerce Bank Trims Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.14.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $119.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average of $115.59. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.