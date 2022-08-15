DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Position Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays raised shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.6 %

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Shares of DTM stock opened at $57.64 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.