Commerce Bank Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

