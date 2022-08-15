Commerce Bank Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,216,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.