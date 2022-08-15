Commerce Bank Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $2,064,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,151,828 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $213,180,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,175 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.9 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $187.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.42 and a 200-day moving average of $178.00. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

