Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Rogers worth $34,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $269.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.19 and its 200-day moving average is $268.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $178.43 and a 12-month high of $274.51.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

