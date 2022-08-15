Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Zimmer Biomet worth $32,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $117.22 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

