Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $33,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 41,554 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

