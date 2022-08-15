Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,867,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,306,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Crescent Point Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,413,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CPG opened at $7.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.26. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

